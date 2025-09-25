Inside The Hawkeyes

Two Iowa Players Among Conference Leaders

The Iowa Hawkeyes have two players among the Top 5 in their respective conference categories.

Jordon Lawrenz

Sep 19, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jaxon Rexroth (12) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Through the first four weeks of the college football season, the Iowa Hawkeyes are 3-1. They are set for a daunting matchup against 4-0 No. 11 Indiana on Homecoming, September 27. They've had the Hoosiers number in recent memory, but this is a completely different Indiana team than the ones they've played in the past.

Thankfully for Iowa, they have a pair of players that are ready to continue to climb the conference ranks. One offensive and one defensive player are in the Top 5 in their respective categories. In fact, Iowa's quarterback is tied for third in a statistic that no one could've imagined coming into the season.

1. Mark Gronowski: Tied for Third With Six Rushing Touchdowns

The last thing Hawkeyes fans thought their fifth-year transfer quarterback was going to do was rush for six touchdowns in four games. It's a pace that he likely won't be able to keep up with, but having a QB tied for third in the conference for rushing touchdowns is quite the feat.

Gronowski had a hat-trick against Rutgers in Week 4, expanding on his streak of running for a touchdown in each of his first three games. Somehow, he did it three times against the Scarlet Knights. Iowa's quarterback continues to score at a frantic rate as he sets records left and right.

Entering Week 5, Washington's Jonah Coleman leads the way with nine rushing touchdowns. Coincidentally, Rutgers' Antwan Raymond is behind him with seven. Iowa allowed him to score twice last week. If it wasn't for those touchdowns, Gronowski could've been as high as second in the conference. Sitting at third place, he's joined by Michigan's Justice Haynes and Oregon's Jordon Davison with six rushing touchdowns.

2. Max Llewellyn: Fourth With 16 Pressures

It's only fitting that one of the Hawkeyes defensive players would find their way into the Top 5 of the conference. This year, it just happened to be 6'5'' 263-pound Max Llewellyn.

Llewellyn has impressed so far in his senior season. He already has four sacks, just one and a half shy of his total from last season. Through the first four games, he has nine total tackles, four of which being solo.

PFF credits Llewellyn with 14 pressures so far this season. That comes out to an average of three and a half per game, an incredible mark and one the Hawkeyes will certainly need against Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza.

The senior has a chance to continue to climb up the ranks as he's just a few behind the rest on the leaderboard. USC's Anthony Lucas is third with 16, Mason Reiger of Wisconsin has 17, and Maryland's Sidney Stewart tops the list with 19.

