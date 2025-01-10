Hunter Dickinson Cracks Top 5 in Key Player of the Year Rankings
Kansas basketball center Hunter Dickinson has statistically cemented himself among the nation’s elite once again, jumping to No. 4 in the latest KenPom.com Player of the Year (POY) rankings with a rating of 1.678.
It’s a testament to his talent, even in a season that’s felt up and down at times.
Dickinson has had moments of absolute dominance this year, showcasing his ability to take over games with his size, skill, and leadership. But just like Kansas as a whole, his path hasn’t been without its challenges.
Still, his performance has been consistent enough to keep him in the mix with players like Auburn’s Johni Broome, Duke’s Cooper Flagg, and Marquette’s Kam Jones, who hold the top three spots.
Statistically, Dickinson’s case is clear. He’s averaging 15.9 points per game, while his 10.4 rebounds per game rank him 13th nationally.
Add in 2.4 assists per game and a 53.5% field goal percentage (tied for 72nd), and you’ve got one of the most complete big men in the country
Even on the tougher nights, Dickinson’s numbers speak for themselves.
His impact goes beyond the box score, though. Whether it’s dominating the glass, finishing inside, or keeping Kansas in tight games, Dickinson has proven he can deliver time and time again.