Kansas Basketball to Play Arkansas in October Charity Exhibition
Kansas basketball is set to face Arkansas in a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 25, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Details on the start time and broadcast will be released soon, but Kansas fans eager to attend should know that a limited number of tickets will be available through a donor sale, with more information coming later. General public ticket sales open on Sept. 25 at 9 a.m. CT through the Arkansas ticket office.
Arkansas' new head coach, John Calipari, took to social media platform X to announce that the Razorbacks will host two charity exhibitions this preseason, with the first being the showdown against Kansas.
This will be the third charity exhibition for Kansas in the past seven seasons. Back in 2017, the Jayhawks squared off against Missouri in Kansas City to raise funds for hurricane relief. Just last October, they traveled to Illinois to support recovery efforts for the devastating wildfires in Maui.
Calipari, who replaced Eric Musselman at Arkansas, signed a five-year deal worth $7 million per season to take the reins in Fayetteville.
As for Kansas, Bill Self’s squad will be looking to bounce back after a challenging 2023 campaign—the Jayhawks’ toughest season since Self took over in 2003.