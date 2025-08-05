Kansas Basketball Freshman Flaunts Athleticism in Practice Video
The crown jewel of the Kansas Jayhawks’ 2025 recruiting class was Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked high school player in the nation according to most outlets.
However, a name that often flies under the radar next to Peterson is Samis Calderon, a 4-star prospect set to begin his freshman season at KU.
A product of the NBA Academy Latin America and a former Overtime Elite player, Calderon was back in an OE gym over the weekend getting some work in.
In the highlight, Calderon is seen knocking down a few 3-pointers and throwing down two thunderous one-handed dunks. It is easy to see why Bill Self is so high on him as a long-term roster piece.
After signing with Kansas in November 2024 as a consensus top-100 prospect, Calderon continued to perform at a high level in the Overtime Elite league.
He played for the OE team 'Cold Hearts' for two seasons. In the 2024-25 campaign, he averaged 8.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 blocks.
Calderon is a versatile forward with exceptional tools on both ends of the floor. Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, he uses his length to score around the rim and alter shot attempts on defense.
Turning 21 in November, Calderon will be one of the most experienced true freshmen in the country. At the same time, he still has plenty of untapped potential that he must unlock to take the next step.
Given KU's lack of size in the frontcourt, the Brazilian forward may see the court more than most fans expect him to.