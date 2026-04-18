Kansas Basketball Transfer Portal Update: Where Things Stand with Recent Visitors

The Kansas Jayhawks finally got some good news on Thursday after Utah transfer Keanu Dawes announced that he would be taking his talents to Lawrence for the 2026-27 season.

It was the first commitment for Bill Self and the Kansas coaching staff from a player in the transfer portal this offseason, which remains open for college basketball players to announce their intent to transfer until April 21.

Despite the good news from Dawes, the Jayhawks still have a lot of holes on their roster that will need to be filled with more additions over the days ahead. Luckily, the staff hosted several impact players this week who could help round out this roster.

Here’s a look at where things stand with recent visitors.

DeSean Goode

Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode took a visit to Lawrence on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 15.2 points and 8.7 rebounds per game this season for the Colonials. He’s a high-volume scorer who shot 62.9% from the field and 57.1% from 3-point range.

KU was the first of many visits for Goode this week. On Wednesday, he took a visit to St. John’s and followed that up with a visit to Louisville on Thursday and Miami (FL) on Friday.

Goode is a highly coveted prospect, but KU’s addition of Dawes and their pursuit of No. 1 high school recruit Tyran Stokes could complicate their chances of landing Goode over his other suitors.

Terrence Hill Jr.

VCU transfer point guard Terrence Hill Jr. is one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal this offseason after averaging 15.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this season for the Rams. On3.com has him rated as the No. 24 transfer available.

He visited Lawrence on Monday and then took a trip to Knoxville to see Rick Barnes and Tennessee on Wednesday this week. Hill has heard from more than a dozen other schools, but only KU and Tennessee have received visits, and it’s thought to be a two-horse race between the Jayhawks and the Volunteers for his services in the end.

The Vols have already secured commitments from a trio of guards thus far in the portal, which could end up working in KU’s favor. Hill is likely to see how the rosters play out once the portal closes and then make a decision.

Terrence Brown

Utah transfer Terrence Brown visited KU on Wednesday after visiting North Carolina two days prior. The 6-foot-3 guard played alongside Dawes and averaged 19.9 points and 3.8 assists per game for the Utes this year – earning him All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recognition.

Brown is ranked as the No. 40 player available in the transfer portal (per On3) and currently appears to be deciding between the Tar Heels and the Jayhawks. He is also testing the NBA Draft waters, so an official decision about another year in college may not be fully known for several more weeks.

Anton Bonke

Anton Bonke is one of the most targeted centers in the transfer portal this year. The 7-foot-2 big man from the island nation of Vanuatu, averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game for Charlotte this year.

He’s made a name for himself on the recruiting trail due to his size and mobility. He has also shown the ability to shoot from deep, averaging 34.2% from behind the arc this season for the 49ers.

Bonke has been busy taking visits this week. He first visited John Calipari and Arkansas early in the week. He then took a trip to KU midweek before going to see Tom Izzo and Michigan State on Friday. He also has a visit lined up for NC State on Sunday and is expected to visit Cincinnati, South Carolina, and Clemson next week.

Leroy Blyden Jr.

Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. is taking an official visit to Kansas this weekend and is considered to be one of the Jayhawks’ top targets in the portal.

The 6-f0ot-1 point guard averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds for the Rockets this year and was named the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year. His ability to score in a variety ways, especially from the perimeter (40.7% this year), is what makes him such a coveted prospect. He’s no slouch on defense either after averaging 1.8 steals per game this year.

Blyden took a visit to St. John’s earlier this week and Kentucky has been in contact, but Kansas has a great opportunity to secure a commitment from the talented young playmaker this weekend.