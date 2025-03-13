Bill Self Praises Kansas' Unlikely Star Player in Tough Win Over UCF
There won't be any banners hung for it but Kansas basketball picked up a key win against UCF to open its stay in the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks needed overtime to do it, getting a 98-94 victory, but it was enough to move on to take on Arizona on Thursday.
Kansas brought in guard AJ Storr from Wisconsin out of the transfer portal this past off-season with extremely high hopes of what he'd be able to do. Although Storr's 2024-25 season has been up-and-down, he played perhaps his best game in a Jayhawks uniform in the win.
Kansas head coach Bill Self met the media after the game and had huge praise for Storr after his 19-point performance.
"He (Storr) was big for us tonight and we don't win the game without him" Self said.
"I thought he played fantastic, this was a big game for him for sure," noted Zeke Mayo, "Coming out party for sure and we needed every bucket."
Storr fouled out after 27 minutes off the bench, but without his unexpected star showing on Wednesday, Kansas wouldn't be getting ready to play Arizona on Thursday.
Kansas will take on third-seeded Arizona in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals in a game scheduled for 8:30 p.m. CT on Thursday night. It can be seen on ESPN.