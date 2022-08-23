2022 Louisville Football and Results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2022 season. Results will be added as games are completed.

Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 3 at Syracuse

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network

8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 at UCF

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2

7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2 Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Florida State

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. USF

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 5: Saturday, Oct. 1 at Boston College

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 8 at Virginia

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Pitt

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Wake Forest

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. James Madison

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clemson

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. NC State

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 26 at Kentucky

Kickoff: TBD

TBD Score: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Recap: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon

Coming Soon Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter