Skip to main content

2022 Louisville Football and Results

The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2022 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2022 season. Results will be added as games are completed.

Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 3 at Syracuse

  • Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 at UCF

  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Florida State

  • Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. USF

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 5: Saturday, Oct. 1 at Boston College

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 8 at Virginia

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Pitt

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Wake Forest

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. James Madison

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clemson

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. NC State

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 26 at Kentucky

  • Kickoff: TBD
  • Score: Coming Soon
  • Recap: Coming Soon
  • Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
  • Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon

(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

1235166982.0
Football

Louisville OL Caleb Chandler Named to 2022 AP Preseason All-America Team

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_14954557_168388606_lowres
Football

Louisville Football's Complete 2022 Player Roster

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_17792988_168388606_lowres
Football

Five Standout Performances from Louisville's Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
B21822E1-0324-4753-A292-2AFECEA879AA
Football

Louisville's Backup QB Spot Still Up for Grabs Following Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
1FEFD2BF-6AF6-453E-9F38-7FE9BED86528
Football

Louisville Making Progress in Special Teams During Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
USATSI_13153010_168388606_lowres
Football

Watch: Louisville HC Scott Satterfield Talks Second Scrimmage of Fall Camp

By Matthew McGavic
59D7B2DD-CAC9-4FD6-A88F-4FDC0DFA33F6
Basketball

Louisville Men's Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook 4.0

By Matthew McGavic
EB84B4D4-2B76-4AD5-88C4-AB48775E6BC5
Football

Louisville '22 Signee WR Devaughn Mortimer Will Not Join Program

By Matthew McGavic