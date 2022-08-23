2022 Louisville Football and Results
The Louisville football program's football schedule and results from the 2022 season.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Below is the complete schedule for Louisville Cardinals football program for the 2022 season. Results will be added as games are completed.
Week 1: Saturday, Sept. 3 at Syracuse
- Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. EST on ACC Network
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 2: Friday, Sept. 9 at UCF
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 3: Friday, Sept. 16 vs. Florida State
- Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 4: Saturday, Sept. 24 vs. USF
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 5: Saturday, Oct. 1 at Boston College
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 6: Saturday, Oct. 8 at Virginia
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 7: Bye Week
Week 8: Saturday, Oct. 22 vs. Pitt
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Week 9: Saturday, Oct. 29 vs. Wake Forest
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 10: Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. James Madison
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 11: Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clemson
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 12: Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. NC State
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
Week 13: Saturday, Nov. 26 at Kentucky
- Kickoff: TBD
- Score: Coming Soon
- Recap: Coming Soon
- Postgame Quotes: Coming Soon
- Highlights, Photos and Notes: Coming Soon
(Photo of Cardinal Stadium via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter