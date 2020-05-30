Louisville Report
Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Brayden Wood

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield and Co. have been on another level recently when it comes recruiting defensive 2021 prospects, especially on the defensive line. Well, when it rains it pours. 

On Saturday, the Cardinals made the top six for three-star Class of 2021 defensive end Brayden Wood.

Louisville is the only school east of the Mississippi River to make the list, as Boise State, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State and Washington State also made the cut.

He has a bulky frame, standing at 6-foot-3 and coming in at a 257-pounds. A strong-side defensive end out of Fairview HS in Boulder, he is the No. 8 player in the state of Colorado and the No. 55 SDE in the Class of 2021.

He has a game similar to that of current 2021 comment RJ Sorenson, but is more suited for the 3-4 defensive scheme that DC Bryan Brown utilizes. He is surprisingly agile for a prospect of his size, allowing him to fight through blocks with relative ease when you take into account his physicality.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, eight of which are on the defensive side of the ball, and four of which are defensive ends:

