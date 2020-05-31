Louisville makes Top 3 for Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen

The Louisville Football coaching staff has put a premier on recruiting the defensive side of the ball and adding depth there but that has not stopped them entirely from pursuing offensive prospects.

On Saturday, the Cards made the top three for three-star Class of 2021 tight end Christian Pedersen. The only other schools still in the running for Pedersen are the San Diego State Aztecs and the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Junipero Serra (CA) product stands tall at the line of scrimmage, listed at 6-foot-5 and 230-pounds. He is the No. 34 tight end in the Class of 2021 and the No. 76 prospect in the state of California according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

With a frame as large as his, he is a natural blocker and regularly throws blocks that stop defenders dead in their tracks. He is also surprisingly nimble for a player of his stature, showing above average burst for a high school tight end.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, only three of which are on the offensive side of the ball:

