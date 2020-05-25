Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Daymon David

The Cardinals got some good news on Memorial Day, as the University of Louisville football program has made the top six for Class of 2021 safety Daymon David, he announced on Monday.

Also making the cut alongside Louisville were the Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines, Boston College Eagles and Oklahoma Sooners.

Primarily being recruited by safeties coach ShaDon Brown, the six-foot-one & 172-pound prospect from Franklin HS (MD) is ranked as the No. 47 safety in the nation and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

When you put on his film, you can tell right away that he plays with an incredibly physical play style, as he regularly goes for the big hit. He told AllSooners that he models his game after the late Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor, which doesn't come as a surprise considering his hometown of Reisterstown is less than hour from FedEx Field.

In his junior season, he collected 67 tackles (42 solo), four interceptions, one forced fumble and 2.0 sacks.

The Cards currently have ten verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, seven of which are on the defensive side of the ball:

