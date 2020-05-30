Louisville makes Top 7 for Class of 2021 CB Javon Bullard

The University of Louisville football program has been on a blazing hot streak recently when it comes to defensive recruits, and on Saturday that momentum continued, as the Cards have made the top seven for three-star Class of 2021 cornerback Javon Bullard.

The Baldwin HS product from Milledgeville, GA also included Georgia, Tennessee, West Virginia, NC State, Pitt and South Carolina in his top schools.

A 6-foot & 183-pound three-star prospect, Bullard is ranked as the No. 65 prospect in the Peach State and the No. 61 cornerback in the Class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite.

His frame allow him to be incredibly versatile. He possesses the closing speed to chase down ballcarriers even when away from the action, and the physicality to get off blocks and make the play. Even though he missed four games in his junior year, he still collected 79 tackles (7.0 for loss) and two interceptions as a cornerback, while hauling in five touchdowns as a wide receiver.

The Cards currently have ten verbal commitments in the Class of 2021, seven of which are on the defensive side of the ball:

