Louisville Report
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 S Myzel Williams

Matthew McGavic

The Louisville Cardinals football program has been on a tear as of late when it comes to recruiting defensive prospects, and it isn't showing any signs of stopping. On Monday, the Cards made the top five for three-star Class of 2021 safety Myzel Williams.

A wide range of teams are in the running for the Deland HS (FL) product, as NC State, Cal, South Carolina and Mississippi State are all in the running to land his commitment.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back out of Deltona is the No. 92 safety in the Class of 2021 and the No. 128 prospect in the talent-rise state of Florida according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Williams is more suited for the free safety slot, but can operate at either spot deep in the secondary. He tracks the ball in the air with relative ease, but is also not afraid to come into the box and pursue ballcarriers in the backfield.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021. Eight of them are on the defensive side of the ball, and three of which are in the secondary:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2021 OLB Jabril McNeill

The four-star prospect from North Carolina includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 CB Omarion Cooper

The four-star prospect from South Florida includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Men's Basketball Director of Operations Kahil Fennell Arrested at Breonna Taylor Protests

Director of Basketball Operations Kahil Fennell was arrested Saturday night while at the Breonna Taylor protests.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Football Recruiting Update: June 1, 2020

An update in the world of Louisville Football recruiting.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville makes Top 3 for Class of 2021 TE Christian Pedersen

The three-star prospect from San Mateo includes Louisville Football includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Chris Mack Tweets Statement Following George Floyd & Breonna Taylor Protests

In a statement, Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack says that he hopes that "we can play a part in helping to heal an entire community we proudly represent."

Matthew McGavic

Ranking Javian Hawkins games in 2019

Running back rushed for 1,525 yards as a redshirt freshman for Louisville

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 DE Brayden Wood

The three-star prospect from Colorado includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Class of 2021 OLB Jaraye Williams commits to Louisville

The four-star prospect and Louisville legacy becomes the eleventh commit for the Cards' 2021 recruiting class.

Matthew McGavic

Scott Satterfield Tweets Statement Following George Floyd & Breonna Taylor Protests

In a tweet, Louisville Football head coach Scott Satterfield stated that he would be "committed to stand against any form of racism."

Matthew McGavic