Louisville makes Top 5 for Class of 2021 S Myzel Williams

The Louisville Cardinals football program has been on a tear as of late when it comes to recruiting defensive prospects, and it isn't showing any signs of stopping. On Monday, the Cards made the top five for three-star Class of 2021 safety Myzel Williams.

A wide range of teams are in the running for the Deland HS (FL) product, as NC State, Cal, South Carolina and Mississippi State are all in the running to land his commitment.

The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back out of Deltona is the No. 92 safety in the Class of 2021 and the No. 128 prospect in the talent-rise state of Florida according to 247Sports' in-house rankings.

Williams is more suited for the free safety slot, but can operate at either spot deep in the secondary. He tracks the ball in the air with relative ease, but is also not afraid to come into the box and pursue ballcarriers in the backfield.

The Cards currently have eleven verbal commitments in the Class of 2021. Eight of them are on the defensive side of the ball, and three of which are in the secondary:

