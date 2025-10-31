Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
No. 16 Louisville Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-5, 2-2 ACC)
- Kickoff: Saturday, November 1 at 3:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.
- Weather Conditions: Partly to mostly cloudy. High near 55F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- How To Watch: The CW Network
- How To Listen: 93.9 FM
- Betting Favorite: Louisville -10.5
- All-Time Series: Virginia Tech Leads 6-3
- Last Meeting: Louisville won 34-3 on Nov. 4, 2023 (L&N Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
Game Notes
Louisville
- Louisville hits the road for the third time this season in Atlantic Coast Conference action when it plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 1 for the firsttime since joining the league in 2014. The Cardinals will be looking for their 26th win over the last three seasons, which is the most in the ACC since 2023.
- Louisville improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the ACC with a 38-24 win over Boston College last Saturday at L&N Stadium. Louisville’s 6-1 start on the season matches the fifth best start in program history and becoming bowl eligible for the 25th time in the last 29 seasons
- Louisville rushed for 317 yards on the ground for the third 300-yard rushing game under Brohm — the first coming since running for 358 yards against Kentucky last season.
- The Louisville defense picked off two more passes to up its season total to 12 interceptions, including nine over the last four games. Kalib Perry and Jordan Guerad recorded their first career interceptions in the win over the Eagles.
- The Cardinals are looking for their third-straight road win of the season and fourth over the last two seasons. Louisville has road victories over Pittsburgh and No. 10 Miami. Head coach Jeff Brohm is 8-3 away from home over the last three seasons.
- Running back Isaac Brown led all rushers with 14 carries for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown in the win over Boston College. The native of Miami, Fla., had his ninth 100-yard rushing game of his career. Brown became the third Louisville player to rush for 200 yards with fewer than 15 carries, joining Tom Lucia and Malik Cunningham.
- Linebackers TJ Quinn and Kalib Perry led the team in tackles with 12 and 11 stops, respectively. The duo became the first two players to record double-digit tackle performances since Quinn and Clev Lubin registered double-digit tackle performances in the same game.
- Isaac Brown rushed for 205 yards on 10 carries becoming the third Louisville player to rush for over 200 yards in a game.
- QB Miller Moss has accounted for 13 touchdowns (5 rushing and eight passing) over the last four contests.
- Louisville holds the nation’s longest streak of scoring 24 or more points in a game with 21 consecutive contests.
- The Cards recorded 504 yards of total offense, which was the seventh time under head coach Jeff Brohm of 500+ yards of offense.
Virginia Tech
- Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery was named Tech’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season on Sept. 14. He coached his 100th game as a head coach against Georgia Tech, and has led the Hokies to a 3-2 record, including a 2-2 start in ACC play. The Eastland, Texas native is now in his 32nd year as a coach, spanning a career that includes positions at Houston, Baylor, and Auburn University.
- Redshirt senior QB Kyron Drones led the Hokies to a 42-34 double overtime win over California last week. Drones completed 9 of 18 passes for 119 yards and three scores, while rushing for 137 yards on 21 carries, adding two more touchdowns to go with a two point conversion in overtime. Drones moved into 5th place all-time at Virginia Tech in completions with 443, passing Don Strock. The signal caller has now accounted for a total of 60 touchdowns in his Tech career, 41 passing, 18 rushing, and a receiving score.
- WR Takye Heath had a career night in the win over Cal, hauling in four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Heath’s 44-yard TD reception in the third quarter was the Hokies’ longest scoring play of the season. Heath is now tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns on the season.
- RB Marcellous Hawkins had his most productive night as a Hokie in the game against Cal, rushing 21 times for 167 yards, averaging eight yards per carry. Hawkins recorded five runs of 10+ yards and rushed for seven first downs on the night. The Oklahoma City, Oklahoma product tallied 117 yards after first contact, while forcing eight missed tackles. It was the fifth 100-yard rushing game of Hawkins’ career and his first at Tech. Hawkins now has 85 carries for 531 yards this season, with nine receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
- DT Kemari Copeland is known for his weight room exploits but has emerged as a disruptor on the defensive line. Copeland recorded a career-high three sacks in the win over Cal, part of a seven tackle performance (4 solo). The Virginia Beach, Virginia native became the first Tech defensive tackle to have at least three sacks in a game since his position coach, J.C. Price, had four sacks vs. Miami in 1995.
- Virginia Tech placekicker John Love now has 53 field goals in his career, spanning 61 attempts for a make percentage of 86.9. The redshirt junior ranks seventh all-time in scoring at Virginia Tech with 266 points and has made 107 straight PAT attempts, never missing in college.
- LB Kaleb Spencer registered nine more tackles against California to lead the Hokies. The Miami transfer’s 42 stops this season (18 solo) lead the way. Spencer also has four TFLs and a half sack.
- North Dakota State transfer DT Kody Huisman had his best outing as a Hokie against California, recording four tackles and the highest PFF defensive score of his career at 84.8 in 39 defensive snaps. Huisman graded even better as a run stopper with an 86.6.
- Virginia Tech’s 42-point game against California marked the 391st consecutive game during which the Hokies have scored. On both the active and all-time lists, Virginia Tech’s current streak ranks as the fourth longest. During the Hokies’ scoring streak, they have shut out their opponent 34 times.
- Through seven games in 2025, 11 true freshman have taken the field for the Hokies, including LB Noah Chambers, DL Zeke Chinwike, LB Brett Clatterbaugh, OL Gavin Crawford, CB Jojo Crim, CB Jahmari DeLoatch, OL Christian Evans, CB Knahlij Harrell, S Brennan Johnson, WR Shamarius Peterkin, and S Sheldon Robinson.
(Photo of Chris Bell: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
