Simulating Louisville's 2026 Season 25 Times in College Football 27

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Earlier this week, I wrapped up my 'Louisville Preseason CFB26 Preview Series.' I CPU simulated each of the Cardinals' games for their upcoming 2026 season using the video game 'EA Sports College Football 27,' and it produced some interesting results.

Louisville finished the series going 9-3 overall, including an 8-1 mark in ACC play. The Cardinals dropped the opener against Ole Miss, proceeded to fire off a nine-game win streak, only to lose the final two games of the season against Pitt and at Kentucky.

Below: Complete Preseason CFB27 Preview Series

In a vacuum, going 9-3 is not the worst thing ever. But given the real-world buzz that Louisville has as a potential ACC and College Football Playoff contender, I wanted to take it up a notch.

I decided to CPU simulate Louisville's entire 2026 season not once, not twice, but 25 times using CFB27's dynasty mode. It produced a wide range of results, from supremely disappointing years to some of the best seasons in program history - with one season even ending with the Cards winning it all.

Below are the various results from the simulations, including year-to-year finishes, how Louisville did against each team, and bowl results. I even included each sim's ACC winner, national champion and Heisman Trophy winners.

Record for Each Simulation with ACC Record and Final Ranking

Sim 1 : 11-3 (8-1) - No. 6

: 11-3 (8-1) - No. 6 Sim 2 : 12-4 (8-1) - No. 6

: 12-4 (8-1) - No. 6 Sim 3 : 9-4 (6-3)

: 9-4 (6-3) Sim 4 : 7-5 (5-4)

: 7-5 (5-4) Sim 5 : 10-3 (6-3) - No. 23

: 10-3 (6-3) - No. 23 Sim 6 : 10-3 (7-2) - No. 16

: 10-3 (7-2) - No. 16 Sim 7 : 12-3 (7-2) - No. 5

: 12-3 (7-2) - No. 5 Sim 8 : 8-5 (6-3)

: 8-5 (6-3) Sim 9 : 9-5 (7-2)

: 9-5 (7-2) Sim 10 : 15-2 (9-0) - No. 1

: 15-2 (9-0) - No. 1 Sim 11 : 13-3 (9-0) - No. 4

: 13-3 (9-0) - No. 4 Sim 12 : 9-4 (6-3) - No. 17

: 9-4 (6-3) - No. 17 Sim 13 : 10-4 (7-2) - No. 8

: 10-4 (7-2) - No. 8 Sim 14 : 9-4 (7-2)

: 9-4 (7-2) Sim 15 : 13-3 (8-1) - No. 2

: 13-3 (8-1) - No. 2 Sim 16 : 7-6 (5-4)

: 7-6 (5-4) Sim 17 : 9-4 (7-2) - No. 20

: 9-4 (7-2) - No. 20 Sim 18 : 8-5 (5-4)

: 8-5 (5-4) Sim 19 : 10-3 (6-3) - No. 10

: 10-3 (6-3) - No. 10 Sim 20 : 6-6 (4-5)

: 6-6 (4-5) Sim 21 : 8-5 (5-4)

: 8-5 (5-4) Sim 22 : 5-7 (3-6)

: 5-7 (3-6) Sim 23 : 11-3 (8-1) - No. 9

: 11-3 (8-1) - No. 9 Sim 24 : 13-1 (9-0) - No. 3

: 13-1 (9-0) - No. 3 Sim 25: 8-5 (6-3)

Average win/loss record: 9.68-4

Average ACC win/loss record: 6.56-2.44

Ranked Finishes: 14 (Highest - No. 1)

Win/Loss Records vs. Each Team with Average Scores

vs Ole Miss : 7-18 (24.1-33.8)

: 7-18 (24.1-33.8) FCS SE (Villanova) : 25-0 (47.3-9.0)

: 25-0 (47.3-9.0) SMU : 9-16 (27.0-31.3)

: 9-16 (27.0-31.3) Wake Forest : 18-7 (30.2-21.5)

: 18-7 (30.2-21.5) at NC State : 21-4 (36.0-22.4)

: 21-4 (36.0-22.4) Florida State : 19-6 (32.4-20.9)

: 19-6 (32.4-20.9) at Syracuse : 19-6 (33.6-23.5)

: 19-6 (33.6-23.5) Stanford : 21-4 (31.9-18.3)

: 21-4 (31.9-18.3) at Georgia Tech : 21-4 (33.6-19.0)

: 21-4 (33.6-19.0) at North Carolina : 21-4 (37.9-22.6)

: 21-4 (37.9-22.6) Pitt : 15-10 (27.8-20.8)

: 15-10 (27.8-20.8) at Kentucky: 19-6 (31.5-21.3)

Average Offense (with bowls): 32.42 PPG

Average Defense (with bowls): 22.28 PPG

Total Occurrences of Final Season Records

15-2 (1)

13-1 (1)

13-3 (2)

12-3 (1)

12-4 (1)

11-3 (2)

10-3 (3)

10-4 (1)

9-4 (4)

9-5 (1)

8-5 (4)

7-5 (1)

7-6 (1)

6-6 (1)

5-7 (1)

Total Occurrences of ACC Records

9-0 (3)

8-1 (4)

7-2 (6)

6-3 (6)

5-4 (4)

4-5 (1)

3-6 (1)

ACC Championship Game Appearances

Sim 1 : 21-20 loss vs. Miami

: 21-20 loss vs. Miami Sim 2 : 36-34 loss vs. Miami

: 36-34 loss vs. Miami Sim 7 : 38-30 win vs. Miami

: 38-30 win vs. Miami Sim 9 : 38-13 win vs. Virginia

: 38-13 win vs. Virginia Sim 10 : 35-7 loss vs. Miami

: 35-7 loss vs. Miami Sim 11 : 48-26 loss vs. Miami

: 48-26 loss vs. Miami Sim 13 : 35-17 win vs. Virginia

: 35-17 win vs. Virginia Sim 15 : 24-17 win vs. Miami

: 24-17 win vs. Miami Sim 23 : 33-27 win vs. Miami

: 33-27 win vs. Miami Sim 24: 28-20 win vs. Virginia

Bowl Performances

Overall Bowl Record: 22-10

College Football Playoff Appearances: 9 (Sim 1, 2, 7, 10, 11, 13, 15, 23, 24)

CFP Bowl Record: 1st Round (3-2), Cotton (0-1), Fiesta (4-0), Orange (1-1), Peach (1-1) Sugar (1-2), National Championship (1-1)

Other Bowl Appearances: Duke's Mayo (3-1), Gasparilla (1-0), Holiday (3-0), Pop-Tarts (1-0), Sun (2-1)

Sim 1 : Cotton, 52-35 loss vs. Miami

: Cotton, 52-35 loss vs. Miami Sim 2 : CFP 1st Round, 52-24 win at Houston; Fiesta, 28-14 win vs. BYU; Sugar, 24-14 loss vs. Oregon

: CFP 1st Round, 52-24 win at Houston; Fiesta, 28-14 win vs. BYU; Sugar, 24-14 loss vs. Oregon Sim 3 : Sun, 26-23 win vs. Fresno State

: Sun, 26-23 win vs. Fresno State Sim 4 : N/A

: N/A Sim 5 : Gasparilla, 39-37 win vs. Texas

: Gasparilla, 39-37 win vs. Texas Sim 6 : Holiday, 55-13 win vs. Texas State

: Holiday, 55-13 win vs. Texas State Sim 7 : Fiesta, 41-16 win vs. USC; Sugar, 20-17 loss vs. Oregon

: Fiesta, 41-16 win vs. USC; Sugar, 20-17 loss vs. Oregon Sim 8 : Sun, 44-3 win vs. New Mexico

: Sun, 44-3 win vs. New Mexico Sim 9 : Pop-Tarts, 35-31 win vs. Oklahoma State

: Pop-Tarts, 35-31 win vs. Oklahoma State Sim 10 : CFP 1st Round, 27-25 win vs. Iowa State; Peach, 23-17 win vs. Miami; Orange, 28-22 win vs. Georgia; National Championship, 33-19 win vs. Texas

: CFP 1st Round, 27-25 win vs. Iowa State; Peach, 23-17 win vs. Miami; Orange, 28-22 win vs. Georgia; National Championship, 33-19 win vs. Texas Sim 11 : CFP 1st Round, 59-14 win vs. Penn State; Fiesta, 27-14 win vs. Miami; Orange, 30-0 loss vs. Oklahoma

: CFP 1st Round, 59-14 win vs. Penn State; Fiesta, 27-14 win vs. Miami; Orange, 30-0 loss vs. Oklahoma Sim 12 : Holiday, 59-3 win vs. Texas State

: Holiday, 59-3 win vs. Texas State Sim 13 : CFP 1st Round, 27-17 loss vs. Notre Dame

: CFP 1st Round, 27-17 loss vs. Notre Dame Sim 14 : Holiday, 33-28 win vs. San Diego State

: Holiday, 33-28 win vs. San Diego State Sim 15 : Fiesta, 45-20 win vs. Clemson; Sugar, 33-30 win vs. Texas A&M; National Championship, 28-10 loss vs. Ohio State

: Fiesta, 45-20 win vs. Clemson; Sugar, 33-30 win vs. Texas A&M; National Championship, 28-10 loss vs. Ohio State Sim 16 : Duke's Mayo, 28-24 loss vs. Washington

: Duke's Mayo, 28-24 loss vs. Washington Sim 17 : Sun, 21-10 loss vs. Boise State

: Sun, 21-10 loss vs. Boise State Sim 18 : Duke's Mayo, 28-23 win vs. Oregon

: Duke's Mayo, 28-23 win vs. Oregon Sim 19 : Sun, 28-3 win vs. Washington

: Sun, 28-3 win vs. Washington Sim 20 : N/A

: N/A Sim 21 : Duke's Mayo, 45-9 win vs. Iowa

: Duke's Mayo, 45-9 win vs. Iowa Sim 22 : N/A

: N/A Sim 23 : CFP 1st Round, 28-20 loss at Boise State

: CFP 1st Round, 28-20 loss at Boise State Sim 24 : Peach, 34-25 loss vs. Notre Dame

: Peach, 34-25 loss vs. Notre Dame Sim 25: Duke's Mayo, 35-30 win vs. Oregon

ACC Champions (total occurrences)

Miami (11)

Louisville (5)

SMU (4)

Pitt (3)

Virginia (2)

National Champions (total occurrences if multiple)

Ohio State (6)

Georgia (4)

Miami (4)

Ole Miss (3)

Indiana

Louisville

LSU

Oklahoma

Oregon

Texas A&M

UCLA

USC

Heisman Trophy Winners (total occurrences if multiple)

Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss (7)

USC QB Jayden Maiava (4)

Oklahoma QB John Mateer (3)

Auburn QB Byrum Brown (2)

Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy (2)

Texas QB Arch Manning (2)

Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed (2)

Utah QB Devon Dampier (2)

LSU QB Sam Leavitt

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(Photo of Isaac Brown: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)