Pregame Notes and Stories to Read Ahead of LSU-Ole Miss Matchup

It’s game day for the Tigers as they host the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in their highly anticipated SEC West matchup. With the chance to make a statement against a Top 10 foe, LSU looks to carry their momentum from last weekend’s victory over Florida into Death Valley with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Bayou Bengals have officially reached the peak in their schedule with it consisting of mainly top conference foes over the next two months.

Saturday afternoon, LSU returns sophomore running back Armoni Goodwin, who has been out for an extended period of time with a “significant” hamstring injury. The Tigers’ starting back will gradually be worked into the rotation, but provides additional depth to this LSU backfield.

READ MORE: LSU Hosting High-Priority Targets, Monstrous Recruiting Weekend

We’re just hours away from kickoff with LSU and Ole Miss getting things going at 2:30 p.m. Here are a few pregame notes and stories to read to get you prepped for the matchup:

Pregame Notes (Provided by LSU Sports)

True freshman LT Will Campbell earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week honors this week for his play in the win over Florida. Campbell has played and started 6 games this year (he missed the Tennessee game due to sickness).

LSU has used 5 different starting combinations on its offensive line this year. Miles Frazier is the only player to start every game on the offensive line this year and he’s done so at 3 positions (4 at LG, 2 at RG, 1 at RT).

WR Kayshon Boutte is coming off his best game of 2022 with 6 receptions for 115 yards in the win over Florida. Boutte has caught at least 1 pass in every game of his LSU career (22).

READ MORE: Game Preview and Predictions - LSU vs. Ole Miss

Boutte reached the 100-career reception mark against Tennessee, needing only 21 games to do so. He’s the fastest to 100-career receptions in LSU history, bettering the previous mark of 23 held by Wendell Davis (1984-87) and Jerel Myers (1999-2002).

Josh Williams is LSU’s top rusher from the running back position with 229 yards and 3 TDs.

LB Micah Baskerville has 26 combined tackles in LSU’s past two games (15 vs. Tennessee, 11 at Florida) and leads the Tigers in tackles with 41. He’s followed by LB Greg Penn (32).

LSU will bring a 6-game Tiger Stadium winning streak against Ole Miss when the teams meet on Saturday in Death Valley. LSU leads the overall series against the Rebels, 62-42-4.

Stories to Read

Game Preview and Predictions: Ole Miss vs. LSU

How to Watch/Listen to LSU vs. Ole Miss

Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Ole Miss Rebels

Brian Kelly Provides Final Updates Ahead of Ole Miss Matchup

LSU vs. Ole Miss: SI Tickets Has The Deal For You

An Early Look at LSU’s Matchup Against No. 7 Ole Miss

Notebook: Brian Kelly Talks Will Campbell, Emery Jones Success

Kayshon Boutte Adjusting to Leadership Role With LSU

Harold Perkins, BJ Ojulari Due for Breakout Games Against Ole Miss

Three Ole Miss Players to Watch Against LSU

Lane Kiffin Talks Tiger Stadium, Jayden Daniels

Three LSU Players to Watch Against Ole Miss