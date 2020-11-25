13 LSU Football Commits Land on SI All-American Finalists List

Nussmeier, Kiner headline LSU commits to be up for top high school player of the year award

On Wednesday, SI All-American narrowed its search for the top high school prospect during the 2020 season to 250 players across the country. In total, 13 members of the LSU 2021 class were selected as part of the final 250 prospects.

The class is spearheaded by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who continues to shoot up recruiting boards for his phenomenal senior season at Marcus High School. Among the other finalists are running back Corey Kiner, who recently guided Roger Bacon High School to its first ever state semifinal appearance.

Recent local commits Jack Bech and Sage Ryan also made an appearance as well as Saivion Jones and Chris Hilton, who round out the Louisiana prospects who were added to the list.

With 22 commits in place, Ed Orgeron and company are hoping to make one last big splash by landing Korey Foreman, Maason Smith and Tristan Leigh to round out the 2021 recruiting class. Orgeron recently hinted that some big recruiting news could be on the way as the Early Signing Period in December nears.

It's important to note that the list only includes prospects whose high school senior seasons have been played, which is why linebacker Raesjon Davis does not appear.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” John Garcia, Jr. said. "The second team and honorable mention selections will also be recognized at a later date."

Here's a full list of the 2021 commits who were named to the SI All-American top 250:

Garrett Nussmeier (QB)

Jojo Earle (RB)

Corey Kiner (RB)

Chris Hilton (WR)

Jack Bech (WR)

Garrett Dellinger (OT)

Landon Jackson (DL)



Saivion Jones (DL)

Keanu Koht (DL)

Zavier Carter (LB)

Nathaniel Wiggins (CB)

Sage Ryan (S)

Derrick Davis (S)