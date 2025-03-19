College Baseball Preview & Prediction: How to Watch Florida State at Miami
The University of Miami Hurricanes baseball team overcame the odds and got a much-needed win on Tuesday against a tough Florida Atlantic Owls team to break their four-game losing streak.
Now the Canes have to turn their attention to their arch rivals the Florida State Seminoles for an ACC showdown. The Seminoles come in with an 18-2 overall record and a 3-0 record in ACC play. This will be Game 1 of a three-game series. Not only is this a huge series as far as the ACC standing go, but the games just always mean so much more when these two programs go head to head no matter when or where they meet up.
How to Watch Florida State at Miami Baseball
What: Florida State Seminoles @ University of Miami Hurricanes
When: Thursday, March 20
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Where: Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field, Coral Gables, Florida
TV: ACC Network
Live Stream: ACCNX
Miami Player to Watch
Dorian Gonzalez Jr, Miami Hurricanes - The Hurricanes dug deep and got a huge win against Florida Atlantic on Tuesday and Gonzalez was the hero of the game. The second baseman went two for four with three RBIs, one run scored, and a home run. His eighth-inning RBI single broke a 5 - 5 tie and proved to be the game-winning hit for Miami. It was a much needed standout performance and there is no doubt that he was given the game ball after that one.
Florida State Player to Watch
Max Williams, Florida State Seminoles - The Seminoles are coming off a 9 - 3 beatdown at the hands of the Mercer Bears. What a shame. However, all three of those runs came off the bat of their center fielder. Williams hit a three-run home run that provided all of their offense even if it wasn't nearly enough to get the win. He will try to help Florida State get back on track against The U on Thursday.
