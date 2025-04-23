Blue-Chip Cornerback Chauncey Kennon Lists Miami in his Top Six Schools
The Miami Hurricanes continue to look to fill the endless holes in the secondary as Chauncey Kennon, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2026 class, lists the Canes in his top six schools.
He also tells Hayes Fawcett of On3, he has LSU, Florida State, Florida, Georgia, and Oregon listed as well.
The 6-foot-2 Sarasota, Fla., native has been one of the best-touted recruits coming out of Florida. He is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect and No. 2 corner in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports. He is also a two-way star for his high school. He recorded six touchdowns on only 10 catches offensively, finishing with 317 yards while accounting for 33 tackles and a pick-six defensively.
If he chooses the Hurricanes, he will be the fourth cornerback to be in the 2026 class.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)