Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kendall Guervil lists Miami in his Top Ten Schools

The one thing missing from the Miami Hurricanes' 2026 recruiting class is a monster defensive lineman. It is not from a lack of trying, and now they are listed in the top ten schools of defensive lineman Kendall Guervil.

Kendall Guervil participates in early morning drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season.
Kendall Guervil participates in early morning drills. Fort Myers High School football players were up early on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, as practices got underway for their upcoming season. / Ricardo Rolon/USA TODAY NETWORK-FLORIDA / USA TODAY NETWORK
He also lists other ACC schools such as Florida State, North Carolina, and Louisville, alongside Alabama, Florida, Texas, USC, Michigan, and Georgia.

For him, Texas is in the lead but that can change at anytime.

The 6-foot-4 Fort Myers native is ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman per On3 and is a naturally powerful player. With his size, he can stop the run with ease by overpowering smaller linemen. This will also add to the growing and developing defensive line that has a lot of potential in Coral Gables.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

