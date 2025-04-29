Four-Star Defensive Lineman Kendall Guervil lists Miami in his Top Ten Schools
The one thing missing from the Miami Hurricanes' 2026 recruiting class is a monster defensive lineman. It is not from a lack of trying, and now they are listed in the top ten schools of defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
He also lists other ACC schools such as Florida State, North Carolina, and Louisville, alongside Alabama, Florida, Texas, USC, Michigan, and Georgia.
For him, Texas is in the lead but that can change at anytime.
The 6-foot-4 Fort Myers native is ranked as the No. 12 defensive lineman per On3 and is a naturally powerful player. With his size, he can stop the run with ease by overpowering smaller linemen. This will also add to the growing and developing defensive line that has a lot of potential in Coral Gables.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)