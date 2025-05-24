All Hurricanes

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Keshawn Stancil Lists Miami in his top Five

Justice Sandle

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal look son from the sideline against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes are one of the top remaining schools in the country to be listed as a potential landing spot for defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil.

On3 Hayes Fawcett reports that the talented four-star defensive lineman is down to five schools: Penn State, Miami, Georgia, NC State, and Clemson.

The 6-foot-3, 270 lbs from Selma, NC is ranked as a Top 10 DL in the ‘26 Class per On3. He has a close relationship with NC State and has been there repeatedly with the endless recruiting they have sent to the NC native. He is a talented player but still has some fine-tuning to do with his game.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
  10. OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)

