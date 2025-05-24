Four-Star Defensive Lineman Keshawn Stancil Lists Miami in his top Five
The Miami Hurricanes are one of the top remaining schools in the country to be listed as a potential landing spot for defensive lineman Keshawn Stancil.
On3 Hayes Fawcett reports that the talented four-star defensive lineman is down to five schools: Penn State, Miami, Georgia, NC State, and Clemson.
The 6-foot-3, 270 lbs from Selma, NC is ranked as a Top 10 DL in the ‘26 Class per On3. He has a close relationship with NC State and has been there repeatedly with the endless recruiting they have sent to the NC native. He is a talented player but still has some fine-tuning to do with his game.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
