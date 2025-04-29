All Hurricanes

Four-Star Running Back Jae Lamar Keeps Miami in his Top Six Schools

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes continue to make the cut of top 10 running back Jae Lamar as he narrows his list of schools to six. The 6-foot, 205 lbs. running back from Moultrie, GA is ranked as a Top 10 back in the 2026 class.

He also lists rivals Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, and Ohio State alongside Miami as he continues to narrow his list down.

Lamar is one of the quickest running backs for his size. He moves quickly and has a special twitch that makes him hard to tackle as well. Using his talent behind the offensive line that the Miami Hurricanes are consistently improving to turn into an NFL farming system, any recruit would love the idea of coming in and running through those gaps.

As Lamar narrows his list, the Hurricanes have another running back already committed, Javian Mallory. Now, the Canes will also continue to target some of the best runners in the country as they improve their recruiting class.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
