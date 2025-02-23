Four-Star Running Back Javian Osborne Locks in Official Visit With Miami
The Miami Hurricanes have another official visit for the program.
Four-star running back Javian Osborne has listed Miami in his official visits list. He will be in Coral Gables from May 30 to June 1 and will be the third team that he will have visited at that time.
He also plans to visit Georgia, SMU, Alabama, and Michigan in the period. Right now, the Forney, TX native is predicted to land with the Wolverines after a recent crystal ball.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Early 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings for the Miami Hurricanes Miami
Miami Secures A Visit With the No. 1 Wide Receiver in the 2026 Class
For the Third Consecutive Year, the Miami Hurricanes Ranks A Top The ACC In Recruiting
2026 Five Star Schedules His Visit With the Miami Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.