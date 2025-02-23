All Hurricanes

Four-Star Running Back Javian Osborne Locks in Official Visit With Miami

Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes recruiting staff continues to lock in official visits with blue-chip players as Javian Osborne plans touring with the Hurricanes.

Nov 23, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal shakes hands with Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson after the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes have another official visit for the program.

Four-star running back Javian Osborne has listed Miami in his official visits list. He will be in Coral Gables from May 30 to June 1 and will be the third team that he will have visited at that time.

He also plans to visit Georgia, SMU, Alabama, and Michigan in the period. Right now, the Forney, TX native is predicted to land with the Wolverines after a recent crystal ball.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

