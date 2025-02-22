All Hurricanes

Four-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster Locks in his Official Visit with Miami

The Miami Hurricanes are targeting the former No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class as Boobie Feaster has reclassified to the 2026 class and is considered a top 10 recruit.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Miami Hurricanes 2026 recruiting trail continues to add more blue-chip players to the official visit list.

Miami has targeted the former No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class Bobbie Feaster, now reclassified to the 2026 class, and he has his official visit set for May 30-1. He also has USC, Texas A&M, and LSU on his list of visits.

The DeSoto, TX native was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. He caught 57 passes for 824 yards (14.5 YPC) and 13 TDs during his sophomore year and helped DeSoto reach the quarterfinals of Lone Star State’s 6A D-II state playoffs.

The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)

Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.

Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

