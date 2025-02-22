Four-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster Locks in his Official Visit with Miami
The Miami Hurricanes 2026 recruiting trail continues to add more blue-chip players to the official visit list.
Miami has targeted the former No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class Bobbie Feaster, now reclassified to the 2026 class, and he has his official visit set for May 30-1. He also has USC, Texas A&M, and LSU on his list of visits.
The DeSoto, TX native was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American. He caught 57 passes for 824 yards (14.5 YPC) and 13 TDs during his sophomore year and helped DeSoto reach the quarterfinals of Lone Star State’s 6A D-II state playoffs.
The Miami Hurricanes begin to turn their attention to the 2026 class. They already have three commits and currently have the No. 31 class in the country according to 247 Sports. They are ranked No. 13 on On3, so it is hard to judge where they stand.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
Check out the Miami football recruiting tracker for a full breakdown of the 2026 classes and more.
Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:
Early 2026 Recruiting Class Rankings for the Miami Hurricanes Miami
Miami Secures A Visit With the No. 1 Wide Receiver in the 2026 Class
For the Third Consecutive Year, the Miami Hurricanes Ranks A Top The ACC In Recruiting
2026 Five Star Schedules His Visit With the Miami Hurricanes
Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University and is the site lead for Miami Hurricanes on SI. He can be reached at justice.sandle111@gmail.com or follow him on Twitter@Justice_News5.