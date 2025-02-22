Four-Star Wide Receiver Boobie Feaster Locks in his Official Visit with Miami

NEWS: Boobie Feaster has Locked in his Official Visits, he tells me for @on3recruits



His schedule is as follows:



•Miami: May 30-June 1

•USC: June 6-8

•Texas A&M: June 13-15

•LSU: June 20-22



The Former No. 1 WR in ‘27 recently reclassified to 2026https://t.co/RMl6dF81pf pic.twitter.com/Igjmi5ZeUJ