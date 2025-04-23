Jackson Cantwell: 'I think Mario Cristobal has a Great Vision for the Program'
The Miami Hurricanes are patiently waiting as Jackson Cantwell, the 2026 class's No. 1 recruit, prepares for his commitment date.
He is down to four teams and believes that the Miami Hurricanes have a lot to offer him, thanks to outstanding offensive line play.
"They are prioritizing offensive linemen, and they have no shame in admitting it," Cantwell said. "They're putting a lot of time into the development of it, and that's something that stands out a lot to me. I like schools that prioritize offensive line."
He knows that the Hurricanes have one of the best coaching duos at the position as well. He has sent praise coaches in the locker room and thinks Miami is a great situation to be a part of.
"I think Alex Mirabal is one of the best developers in the country," Cantwell said. "I think Cristobal has a great vision for the program. It's a great situation."
Only time will tell if he will be a Hurricane or not. The Canes over the past few cycles have gotten the best offensive lineman in the class, and they are not trying to slow down. Cantwell would be an instant starter for the Hurricanes because of the talent he has the the coaching that they can also provide. Look at what they did for Francis Mauigoa, who is going to be a top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georiga (Committed 4/6/2025)