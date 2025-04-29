Miami Continues to be Active in Attempts to Flip Two Blue-Chip Recruits
The Miami Hurricanes are set to try to flip a few more players who have already committed as they set official visits for Michigan four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and Auburn four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
Both are talented players, and knowing what the Hurricanes are trying to rebuild around their defense, this is a great start by attempting to rebuild from the outside. What makes it better is that the Canes are hunting after other Power 4 programs' talent, which will only improve the type of talent and competition that comes into the ACC.
The Canes also have a great selling point of showing that this level of talent can be drafted anytime and anywhere. The Hurricanes do need more defensive commits, as this recruiting class is primarily defense. Flipping Garrett and Jennings would be a fantastic step to upping the competition.
So far the Hurricanes have nine players committed and the No. 11 recruiting class in the country.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)