All Hurricanes

Miami Continues to be Active in Attempts to Flip Two Blue-Chip Recruits

The Miami Hurricanes are set to try to flip a few more players who have already committed as they set official visits for Michigan four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and Auburn four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett.

Justice Sandle

Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal on the sideline against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Hurricanes are set to try to flip a few more players who have already committed as they set official visits for Michigan four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and Auburn four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett.

Both are talented players, and knowing what the Hurricanes are trying to rebuild around their defense, this is a great start by attempting to rebuild from the outside. What makes it better is that the Canes are hunting after other Power 4 programs' talent, which will only improve the type of talent and competition that comes into the ACC.

The Canes also have a great selling point of showing that this level of talent can be drafted anytime and anywhere. The Hurricanes do need more defensive commits, as this recruiting class is primarily defense. Flipping Garrett and Jennings would be a fantastic step to upping the competition.

So far the Hurricanes have nine players committed and the No. 11 recruiting class in the country.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting