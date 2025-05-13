Miami Gaining Momentum As Jackson Cantwell's Afternoon Commitment Awaits
It is commitment day, and the Miami Hurricanes still have a chance of landing the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jackson Cantwell.
Most assume that the Georgia Bulldogs have this locked up, but the Hurricanes still have a chance thanks to a nice NIL package for the talented lineman. What also helps is knowing that coach Mario Cristobal and offensive lines coach Alex Mirabal are loved by Cantwell because of their work with offensive tackles.
“Mario Cristobal has coached a lot of guys who play early. He’s very open to it." Cantwell said when talking about the Hurricanes. "They prioritize O-line development. They’re the only program left in [the reckoning] for me that has an O-line guy as their head coach. So I know they will prioritize that."
All signs point to a two-man race. The Hurricanes had a clear lead ahead of everyone before the Bulldogs came in a showed Cantwell a different outlook. The history and championship pedigree are there for the Bulldogs, and his value is prioritized there as well.
This could come down to the wire for Cantwell, the Bulldogs, and the Hurricanes. If other schools like Oregon of Ohio State find a way to get him, that would be the most shocking outcome.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)