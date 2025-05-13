All Hurricanes

Miami Gaining Momentum As Jackson Cantwell's Afternoon Commitment Awaits

It is commitment day, and the Hurricanes still have a chance of landing the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jackson Cantwell.

Justice Sandle

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023. / Bruce E Stidham Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

It is commitment day, and the Miami Hurricanes still have a chance of landing the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Jackson Cantwell.

Most assume that the Georgia Bulldogs have this locked up, but the Hurricanes still have a chance thanks to a nice NIL package for the talented lineman. What also helps is knowing that coach Mario Cristobal and offensive lines coach Alex Mirabal are loved by Cantwell because of their work with offensive tackles.

“Mario Cristobal has coached a lot of guys who play early. He’s very open to it." Cantwell said when talking about the Hurricanes. "They prioritize O-line development. They’re the only program left in [the reckoning] for me that has an O-line guy as their head coach. So I know they will prioritize that."

Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023.
Nixa's Jackson Cantwell seen here against Webb City on August 25, 2023. / Bruce E Stidham Special to the News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

All signs point to a two-man race. The Hurricanes had a clear lead ahead of everyone before the Bulldogs came in a showed Cantwell a different outlook. The history and championship pedigree are there for the Bulldogs, and his value is prioritized there as well.

This could come down to the wire for Cantwell, the Bulldogs, and the Hurricanes. If other schools like Oregon of Ohio State find a way to get him, that would be the most shocking outcome.

Class of 2026 Commitments

  1. CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
  2. LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
  3. QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
  4. OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
  5. CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
  6. RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
  7. OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
  8. OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
  9. CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)

Read More Recruiting News From Miami Hurricanes On SI:

feed

Follow all social media platforms to stay up to date with everything Miami Hurricanes-related: TwitterFacebookInstagramYoutube, and BlueSky

Published
Justice Sandle
JUSTICE SANDLE

Justice Sandle is a graduate of Mississippi State University earning a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Communications with a concentration in Print and Digital Journalism. During his time in Starkville, he spent a year as an intern working for Mississippi State On SI primarily covering basketball, football, baseball, and soccer while writing, recording, and creating multimedia stories during his tenor. Since graduating, he has assumed the role of lead staff writer for Miami Hurricanes On SI covering football, basketball, baseball, and all things Hurricanes related.

Home/Recruiting