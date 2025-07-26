Wolverine Digest

Michigan makes the "Final Seven" list for an elite five-star coveted 2026 recruit

Jerred Johnson

Lebanon forward Anthony Thompson (5) shoots the ball during their during their 50-61 loss to Winton Woods Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.
Lebanon forward Anthony Thompson (5) shoots the ball during their during their 50-61 loss to Winton Woods Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Michigan head coach Dusty May has proven his chops in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. In his year and a half in Ann Arbor, May has completely rebuilt his squad via the portal twice. Last year, he recruited seven game-ready transfer portal players, and this year, he secured the nation's top-rated portal class. To include the top-rated player in the portal, forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Some naysayers think that May's portal methods are unsustainable and are making the fact that he is not an elite-level recruiter. He proved that wrong when he landed McDonald's All-American and five-star shooting guard Trey McKenney. Trey has already impressed the staff and his teammates, and I firmly believe he will be a contributor as a freshman. May has continued to push for five-star elite talent, and one of those targets just put Michigan firmly in his "Final Seven".

Anthony Thompson is the type of player, like McKenney, that can come in as a first-year student and make an impact from day one. He is tall, lanky, runs the floor like a gazelle, and can defend the rim with the ferocity of a much taller player. He is genuinely a 3-and-D basketball prospect who also possesses the ability to slash through the lane and finish around the rim. Dusty would quiet those few naysayers left just a bit more if he were able to get Thompson to Ann Arbor.

MORE: Sherrone Moore axes flag planting, installs new postgame tradition at Michigan

Tre
Orchard Lake St. Mary's Trey McKenney, left, shoots as East Lansing's JL Branson defends during the second quarter / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan QB Bryce Underwood approaching Buffalo Bills great Josh Allen in size

ESPN analyst claims "healthy Aidan Hutchinson would be biggest X-factor in NFL"

Son of Michigan legend receives invite to prestigious Navy All-American Bowl

Michigan special teams ace Dominic Zvada breaks down the game-winning kick against the Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State losing lead for elite four-star defensive lineman as Michigan and Oregon rise

Detroit Lions superstar Aidan Hutchinson shows off in remarkable training video

Three reasons Bryce Underwood could exceed expectations in his first year

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Basketball