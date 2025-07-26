Michigan makes the "Final Seven" list for an elite five-star coveted 2026 recruit
Michigan head coach Dusty May has proven his chops in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail. In his year and a half in Ann Arbor, May has completely rebuilt his squad via the portal twice. Last year, he recruited seven game-ready transfer portal players, and this year, he secured the nation's top-rated portal class. To include the top-rated player in the portal, forward Yaxel Lendeborg.
Some naysayers think that May's portal methods are unsustainable and are making the fact that he is not an elite-level recruiter. He proved that wrong when he landed McDonald's All-American and five-star shooting guard Trey McKenney. Trey has already impressed the staff and his teammates, and I firmly believe he will be a contributor as a freshman. May has continued to push for five-star elite talent, and one of those targets just put Michigan firmly in his "Final Seven".
Anthony Thompson is the type of player, like McKenney, that can come in as a first-year student and make an impact from day one. He is tall, lanky, runs the floor like a gazelle, and can defend the rim with the ferocity of a much taller player. He is genuinely a 3-and-D basketball prospect who also possesses the ability to slash through the lane and finish around the rim. Dusty would quiet those few naysayers left just a bit more if he were able to get Thompson to Ann Arbor.
MORE: Sherrone Moore axes flag planting, installs new postgame tradition at Michigan
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -