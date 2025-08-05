After a disappointing NFL Draft slide, Will Johnson's revenge tour begins now
Former Michigan Wolverine cornerback Will Johnson is a quiet and humble young man, known for his reserved demeanor off the field. He is not known for being brash or spouting trash talk, preferring to let his performance speak for itself. However, when he steps inside the lines, something changes dramatically in Johnson.
Like many great cornerbacks before him, Will possesses the utmost confidence in himself and in his ability to match up one-on-one with any of the best receivers the game has to offer. More often than not, Johnson comes out ahead in these marquee matchups, showcasing not only his skill but also his determination to excel against top competition. His work ethic and focus are unmatched, making him a standout player on the field.
After suffering a lower leg injury at the tail end of his junior season in Ann Arbor, Johnson watched his NFL Draft stock plummet. His talent level was never in question; he did not suddenly start getting beat by receivers. He had a nagging injury that scared teams off. Well, now it looks as though those teams are going to look back with sincere regret.
All accounts from the Arizona Cardinals training camp have been raving about Johnson and his performance. Many who are reporting from Cardinal's camp are saying that Johnson has been flat out "dominating the Cardinals' receivers". It seems as though not a day goes by that a video does not show up on social media showing Johnson bullying a receiver, batting down a pass, or cutting off a route with ease for an interception.
His play has officially earned him a starting role in the Cardinals' defense. Johnson has come out and shown that he really should have been a top 10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The quiet and humble young man from Michigan has continued to let his game do the talking for him, and as usual, that talk is loud and formidable.
