Michigan's 2025 defense is loaded with size, athleticism, and experience, and the sky is the limit
The highly anticipated clash between the reigning National Champions, Ohio State, and the number one team in the land, the Texas Longhorns, has devolved into a defensive struggle. Both offenses have struggled to move the ball consistently, and penalties against the Longhorns heavily aided the only score at halftime. With defense being the name of the game early, it made me think how good the Michigan defense is going to be compared to these two elite defenses.
The Michigan defense is loaded with experience. The front line and linebackers are all seniors or graduate seniors. That makes a huge difference in college football. The sheer size, strength, and knowledge the defensive line and linebackers possess are an incredible advantage the Wolverines will have over any offense they face in the 2025 season. The linebacker corps of Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham may be the best and most underrated linebacker duo in the nation. Barham will move around the defensive line and linebacker spot, using his athleticism to overwhelm tackles off the edge.
The secondary seems like the least experienced, but they still have some absolute studs as well. Jyaire Hill locked down the best receiver in college football, Jeremiah Smith, during last year's upset win over the Buckeyes; he looks to be even better this year. Brandyn Hillman is a heat-seeking missile who will make opposing receivers think twice about crossing the middle. If veteran safety Rod Moore can find his way back to the field and perform at the level he is used to, this secondary could become special as well.
As excited as Michigan fans are for the Underwood Era to begin, I think they may be in for a surprise when they realize how dominant the Wolverine defense is. I expect New Mexico to see a furious pass rush, suffocating coverage, and turn the ball over multiple times. They may toss in a garbage touchdown late, but I would not be surprised if Michigan keeps them out of the endzone in Ann Arbor.
