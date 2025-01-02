Michigan Football transfer portal tracker

Wolverine Digest

With the 2024 season now officially over, the Michigan Wolverines are turning their full attention toward building the best roster possible for the 2025 season. Head coach Sherrone Moore is already off to a great start, signing a top 10 2025 recruiting class (including five-star QB Bryce Underwood), along with securing what is currently the No. 3 overall transfer portal haul according to On3's rankings.

There's no question that the roster will continue to evolve in the coming weeks, with Michigan looking to supplement several position groups on both sides of the ball. As of this writing, the Wolverines currently have 24 players transferring out, with eight players transferring in.

Transferring out (24)

  1. Raheem Anderson, OL
  2. Tavierre Dunlap, RB
  3. Tristan Bounds, OL
  4. Tyler Morris, WR
  5. Logan Forbes, WR
  6. Tommy Doman, P
  7. Cole Cabana, RB
  8. Dominick Giudice, OL/C
  9. Christian Boivin, LB
  10. Jayden Denegal, QB
  11. Andrew Gentry, OL
  12. Micah Pollard, LB
  13. Myles Pollard, CB
  14. Alex Orji, QB
  15. Adam Samaha, K
  16. Cole Morgan, OL
  17. Breeon Ishmail, EDGE
  18. Kody Jones, DB
  19. Peter Simmons III, DL
  20. Micah Davis, S
  21. Anthony Arnou, QB
  22. Stone Anderson, P
  23. Dan Rosenberg, LS
  24. Owen Wafle, DL

Transferring in (8)

  1. Donaven McCulley, WR (Indiana)
  2. TJ Metcalf, DB (Arkansas)
  3. Tevis Metcalf, DB (Arkansas)
  4. Brady Norton, OL (Cal Poly)
  5. Damon Payne, DL (Alabama)
  6. Troy Bowles, LB (Georgia)
  7. Mikey Keene, QB (Fresno State)
  8. Justice Haynes, RB (Alabama)

