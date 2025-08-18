Wolverine Digest

Chicago Bears Colston Loveland secures an elite grade against the Buffalo Bills

Jerred Johnson

Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pas. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Aug 10, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) catches a pas. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Michigan Wolverine tight end Colston Loveland has been winning over the hearts of Chicago Bears fans in recent weeks. Whether it is with a smooth R&B rendition during Rookie Talent Showcase events, which went viral, or on the field, Loveland is proving the Bears made a great choice picking him. Loveland looks like he has already packed on some muscle since leaving Ann Arbor, and his hands and catch radius are just as elite as Michigan fans remember.

During a recent game against the Buffalo Bills, Loveland showed that he and last year's number one overall pick Caleb Williams have some solid chemistry. Loveland was able to snag a couple of semi-errant passes across the middle from Williams. Colston looks long and fast and has shown flashes of brilliance that have Bears fans thinking they may have gotten a steal in the 2025 NFL Draft.

MORE: Fox/CBS Sports Tim Brando eviscerates the NCAA bullies in scathing social media post

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Tom Brady pokes fun at New York Jets fans as New England Patriots unveil his statue

Kenneth Grant gave Miami Dolphins fans a glimpse of his elite athleticism

Five-Star brother of former Michigan, Alabama cornerback says, "I love Michigan"

Exciting Michigan transfer lands on preseason All-Big Ten First Team

Top five Tom Brady stats that sound completely unreal, but are very much real

Jim Harbaugh reflects on deep bond with JJ McCarthy ahead of pending NFL clash

Michigan team is in "awe" of how 17-year-old phenom Bryce Underwood carries himself

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson loves rookie Colston Loveland's work ethic

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football