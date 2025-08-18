Chicago Bears Colston Loveland secures an elite grade against the Buffalo Bills
Former Michigan Wolverine tight end Colston Loveland has been winning over the hearts of Chicago Bears fans in recent weeks. Whether it is with a smooth R&B rendition during Rookie Talent Showcase events, which went viral, or on the field, Loveland is proving the Bears made a great choice picking him. Loveland looks like he has already packed on some muscle since leaving Ann Arbor, and his hands and catch radius are just as elite as Michigan fans remember.
During a recent game against the Buffalo Bills, Loveland showed that he and last year's number one overall pick Caleb Williams have some solid chemistry. Loveland was able to snag a couple of semi-errant passes across the middle from Williams. Colston looks long and fast and has shown flashes of brilliance that have Bears fans thinking they may have gotten a steal in the 2025 NFL Draft.
