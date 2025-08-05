Two former Michigan players fell significantly in a 2019 NFL "Re-Draft" scenario
The saying "Hindsight is 20/20" is just as applicable as looking back at a previous NFL Draft class. Late round picks that become legends, Tom Brady going 199th overall in the 6th round, and sure-fire All-Pros that go early and never quite pan out. Every owner, general manager, head coach, and fanbase has a list of players they wish they had taken instead of the ones they chose. The 2019 NFL Draft was no different. PFF College recently took a look at that 2019 draft and did a re-draft analysis that affected two former Michigan defenders.
1. Devin Bush, Linebacker selected 10th overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers
Bush seemed like one of those "cannot miss" sure-fire All-Pro prospects heading into the 2019 NFL Draft. He was strong, significant, fast, and ferocious, with the ability to cover sideline to sideline. He left Michigan with 191 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks during a three-year run that saw him play in 38 games. He entered the 2019 NFL Draft as the 2018 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a consensus All-American. All the indications of an elite NFL career were on his resume. Bush struggled with injuries early on, and while he had some good seasons in Pittsburgh, he never reached the level of a top 10 pick and has since moved on to the Cleveland Browns. In the re-draft, Bush goes from 10th overall to sliding out of the first round entirely.
2. Rashan Gary, EDGE selected 12th overall by the Green Bay Packers
Rashan Gary committed to Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines as the No.1 overall recruit in the 2016 class. He was expected to be an absolute nightmare for Big Ten quarterbacks during his time in Ann Arbor. He played decent, earning two First Team Big Ten Defensive Team honors, but never really took over games as was expected. After leaving Michigan, Gary was selected 15th overall by the Green Bay Packers and has become a top EDGE player in the league. In the 2019 re-draft, Gary slides to 15th, going to the Washington Commanders, who originally used that pick on QB Dwayne Haskins. The 12th pick of the Green Bay Packers became WR DK Metcalf.
