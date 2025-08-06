Former Michigan recruiting target currently pledged to Georgia, in legal hot water
Michigan was in a battle of Goliaths earlier this summer for the services of elite safety Chace Calicut. The talented young man had a final three that consisted of Michigan, Texas, and Georgia. Ultimately, Calicut went with Georgia, leaving the Lone Star State to join Kirby Smart in Athens. Calicut is a composite four-star talent and ranked 151st in the nation.
Not long after his commitment Calicut found himself in some serious legal troubles related to a shooting and road rage incident. Below is a breakdown of the incident as reported by On3.
On July 6, 2025, Chace Calicut and another teen, Isaiah Phillip, were involved in a violent driving incident in Houston, Texas. According to court documents, the situation escalated when Calicut allegedly drove erratically in front of another vehicle, which was occupied by two classmates. Reports indicate that Calicut's actions included aggressive driving maneuvers that forced the other vehicle to brake suddenly. Both Calicut and Phillip face two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The allegations state that during the incident, Phillip was seen pointing a handgun at the other vehicle, and gunshots were fired as the victims attempted to escape. The incident has raised concerns due to its violent nature and the involvement of firearms among teenagers.
To say the charges are serious is an understatement. The unfortunate, senseless loss of a young man overshadows the loss of a promising career. Calicut and his friend have a long road ahead of them, and football is an afterthought at this time. A judge recently saw Chace and his bond was raised to over $100,000, signifying, again, the seriousness of the allegations. For now, he remains lodged in a local jail as the justice system moves forward with the case.
MORE: Michigan's elite linebackers disrespected on list of "Top 20" college linebackers
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -