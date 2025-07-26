Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss snag elite 2026 safety, beating out Michigan and Georgia
Things have slowed down recently for Michigan concerning the 2026 recruiting class. Most of their top targets have already committed, leaving little room for new additions in the class. The biggest target still on the board is the top running back in the 2026 class, Savion Hiter. He has set his commitment date for August 19th, and it appears that Michigan has a strong chance of securing his services.
Another target that was still on Sherrone Moore's radar was 2026 four-star safety Nascar McCoy. Michigan had hosted McCoy and put in some work to try to get him to Ann Arbor, but it never felt like they were really in control of his recruitment at any point. The hard-hitting safety always felt like an SEC lean to me, and it would have been an incredible coup to get him up north on maize and blue. Ultimately, he decided to commit to Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss. He chose the Running Rebels over Michigan and Georgia.
While Moore and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would have loved to get McCoy in the 2026 class, they did not put a ton of stock in their chances. Michigan's most significant need is at linebacker and landing Hiter. The 2026 class is currently in the top 10 by the thinnest of margins, and getting Hiter on board will likely lock them in for another top 10 class easily.
