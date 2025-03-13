Mike Macdonald adds former Michigan football linebacker to 2025 roster
Former Michigan football linebacker Josh Ross agreed to a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, according to Brady Henderson who covers Seattle for ESPN. Ross is back with former Wolverines' defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, who took over as the Seattle head coach last year.
Ross was an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He landed with the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on their practice squad. After appearing in seven games with the Ravens in 2024, Baltimore cut him loose and Seattle picked him up to finish the season. Ross appeared in the final 10 games with the Seahawks as a special teams player. Ross had nine total tackles in 2024.
It appeared the Seahawks were going to move on from Ross after not tendering him, but Macdonald and Co. chose to re-sign him on another deal. The 25-year-old linebacker now has a chance to continue to climb into a bigger role with the Seattle defense under his old defensive coordinator.
Macdonald coached Ross in 2021 in Ann Arbor when Ross was a graduate student. In that '21 season, Ross started every game and led the Michigan defense with 106 tackles. Macdonald coached Rodd to an All-Big Ten selection and now the two can continue working together.
