Michigan NIL super donor Larry Ellison passes Elon Musk as richest man in the world

Jerred Johnson

Larry Ellison and Bill Gates react to a point in the Alexander Zverev vs. Gael Monfils match at the BNP Paribas Open
Larry Ellison and Bill Gates react to a point in the Alexander Zverev vs. Gael Monfils match at the BNP Paribas Open / Jay Calderon/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan football mega donor and Oracle founder Larry Ellison became the wealthiest man in the world overnight after an astounding turn of events. His Oracle stock surged by an impressive 40%, which added a staggering $105 billion to his net worth in just one day, allowing him to surpass Elon Musk as the wealthiest man in the world. While I struggle to comprehend such immense wealth or the reality of earning 105 billion dollars in a single night, Michigan fans are absolutely thrilled about the news and what it might mean for the university's football program moving forward. They are hopeful for potential investments that could enhance their team's future success.

Larry and his wife Jolin have been widely credited with swaying Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood from LSU back to Michigan. Underwood is rumored to have signed a $12 million NIL deal to play at the University of Michigan. The story made national news as Underwood was the top-rated recruit in the 2025 class, and that, along with the NIL factor, created quite a stir. Many fans and analysts were lamenting the changes in college football that NIL brought forth.

Michigan supporter Dave Portnoy wasted no time sharing the news on his social media channels. He even tagged Ohio State five-star commit Chris Henry, Jr, in an attempt to sway him from his Buckeye commitment. While I see no chance this news helps in that recruitment battle, it sure does not hurt having the wealthiest man in the world associated with your football program.

