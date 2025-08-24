Wolverine Digest

Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis mocks the NCAA over Michigan sign stealing fine

Jerred Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) walkout of the tunnel during Helmet Walk . [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] / Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
As the buzz from the NCAA sign-stealing verdict has slowly died down, one subtle tweet has drawn some attention. There has been no shortage of "hot takes" and opinions on how the NCAA ultimately handled the Michigan and Connor Stalions sign-stealing issue. Some think the NCAA went too hard, others think they did not do enough (looking at you, Ohio State and Michigan State fans). Some former coaches (Urban Meyer) even consider that the NFL should suspend Harbaugh. You have to really listen to a man like Meyer, who is a poster boy for morality, unless it involves a waitress giving him a lap dance at a steak house, of course.

Former Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis took his own subtle jab at the NCAA over the whole thing. His brief tweet basically laughed off the 20 million dollars fine and implied that the money was chump change for a school like Michigan. The hilarity that ensured in the comments section of his tweet is well worth the look.

While the controversy has slowly faded following the NCAA's ruling, Michigan has vowed to appeal. They laid out some of their reasons for appeal, and it looks like this fight is far from over. An appeal has to be the last thing the NCAA wanted to see regarding this matter as they have struggled to win anything in the courts as of late. Regardless of how the appeal ends up, it seems the Michigan fan base and alums are still laughing at the feckless NCAA.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) misses the trophy to celebrate 34-13 win over Washington at the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

