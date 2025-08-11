Did Michigan knock itself out of the race for the nation’s No. 1 quarterback?

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Peter Bourque has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 210 QB from Hingham, MA chose the Wolverines over Penn State, North Carolina, & Georgia



He’s ranked as the No. 7 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



"GO BLUE"