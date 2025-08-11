Did Michigan knock itself out of the race for the nation’s No. 1 quarterback?
Landing a blue-chip top 100-ranked recruit is never an easy thing for a college football program. Landing that talent at a premier position, such as quarterback, is even better. Michigan got their quarterback for the 2027 class today with the commitment of the 7th-ranked quarterback in the '27 class, Peter Bourque. Bourque chose Michigan over other big-time programs like Georgia, Penn State, and North Carolina. With Bourque in the fold early, Head Coach Sherrone Moore can utilize his talented young quarterback to lure other elite talent from the 2027 class to Ann Arbor.
However, any time a premier position player commits, there are side effects, and this one will be no different. Michigan was seen as a legitimate threat to push for the services of the top-rated quarterback in the 2027 class, five-star Elijah Haven. Almost immediately after the news that Bourque was likely to choose Michigan started permeating social media, recruiting analysts began predicting Haven to end up as a Florida Gator.
Haven is an incredible talent, and so is Bourque. I do not think Michigan could have gone wrong either way with this. It does feel like Haven may take a bit more time before announcing his commitment, which means Michigan already having Bourque is a positive thing. They can dive into the 2027 class, and having that elite quarterback to lead the class is invaluable.
