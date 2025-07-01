Michigan fans buzzing as Bryce Underwood and coveted 5-Star WR connect on Instagram
Michigan fans and fan sites are lighting up right now as five-star wideout target Calvin Russell and current quarterback Bryce Underwood have begun following each other on Instagram. While this may seem like a relatively minor thing in today's social media era, with Russell's commitment coming up on July 5th and predictions rolling in favoring Michigan, it feels like just one more small piece of positivity. Athletes generally protect their social media accounts and do not just follow random people. They do not want to dilute their social power, so the two elite football players both choosing to follow one another indicates a pretty strong bond.
Russell is a game-changing wide receiver who can outrun opponents, leap over them, and turn 50/50 balls into 70/30 balls with his athletic ability and elite hands. Pairing him up with Underwood in Ann Arbor almost seems like an unfair advantage, one that Michigan fans hope comes to fruition. Russell, as indicated in the highlight clip above, is a true two-sport star, and Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has been rumored to be involved in efforts to get him to Michigan as well. With four days left until his official commitment, all signs indicate it is Michigan's race to lose. Touchdown! Underwood to Russell! Sounds like something the Wolverine faithful could get used to hearing at The Big House.
