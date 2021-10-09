    • October 9, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Nebraska

    Get yourself geared up as Michigan tries to improve to 6-0 against Nebraska.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The No. 9 Michigan Wolverines (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) will hit the road for the second time to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) in Memorial Stadium. Keep reading below for all the info you need.

    The Stories

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

    Make Your Pick: Michigan at Nebraska

    A Deep Dive Into Nebraska, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions For Tomorrow, Picking Against The Spreads

    Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

    Shots Fired

    Know The Enemy: Nebraska Stands In Michigan's Way Of 6-0

    Talking Nebraska, Burning Questions, Michigan's Ranking, More

    With The No. 9 Wolverines Rolling, It's Starting To Look Like This Might Be Michigan's Best Shot Since 2016

    Nebraska May Have Made The Same Mistake That Washington Made In Week Two

    David Ojabo Grades Himself As A True Freshman: "I Was An F-"

    David Ojabo Is A Rising Star, Urban Meyer Is A Slime Ball, Revisiting The Wisconsin Game

    Daylen Baldwin Explains Exactly Why Ronnie Bell Is Still Invaluable

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said: Oct. 4, 2021

    Three Wolverines Who Came Up Big In Madison

    The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said After Beating Wisconsin

    Michigan Feeling Confident After Impressive Showing In Madison

    nebraska scott frost jim harbaugh
    Football

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Nebraska

    46 seconds ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

    2 hours ago
    adrian martinez
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan at Nebraska

    5 hours ago
    episode 64 adrian martinez jim harbaugh
    Football

    A Deep Dive Into Nebraska, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions For Tomorrow, Picking Against The Spreads

    16 hours ago
    roman wilson
    Football

    Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

    20 hours ago
    nebraska memorial stadium
    Football

    Shots Fired

    22 hours ago
    jim-harbaugh-urban-meyer-comments-controversyjpg
    Football

    The Jags Should Have Listened To Jimmy

    Oct 8, 2021
    scott frost nebraska
    Football

    Know The Enemy: Nebraska Stands In Michigan's Way Of 6-0

    Oct 8, 2021