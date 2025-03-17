Michigan Football: Notes from DC Wink Martindale, OC Chip Lindsey press conference
With spring practice beginning this week, Michigan's offensive and defensive coordinator met with the media on Monday to discuss their early thoughts on the roster. Although it's still to early to make any definitive announcements regarding the depth chart, both seem pleased with the options they currently have ahead of the 2025 season.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is back for his second season with the Wolverines. And while his defensive unit is losing key starters like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Will Johnson, and Josaiah Stewart, Martindale says that they're actually deeper at every position group this season.
Here are some of the key notes from Martindale's media availability on Monday:
- EDGE Derrick Moore is expected to have a very productive season, take a big step forward
- Michigan's defense is deeper at every position group this year
- Zeke Berry will play inside/outside corner, one of Michigan's most versatile defenders
- Jaishawn Barham will also move around on defense from EDGE to linebacker
- Says the win over Alabama (while missing several key starters) gave the group of a ton of confidence heading into this season
- True freshman corner Shamari Earls looks impressive
- Wants to see better production on defense from 3rd and long - says missed tackles and busted coverage created too many 3rd and long conversions.
Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey is entering his first year in Ann Arbor after serving as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Carolina for the last two seasons. In 2023, he led an offense with the Tar Heels that averaged 491.2 yards per game and 34.5 points per game. He takes over a Michigan offense that struggled mightily in 2024, but the Wolverines have made significant additions via the recruiting trail and transfer portal.
Here are some key notes from Lindsey's media availability on Monday:
- All QBs will get reps with the first team this spring, says that's the best way to see where everyone is at in their development
- Bryce Underwood has the potential to be a year 1 starter - physically and mentally mature.
- Lindsey's previous history with transfer QB Mikey Keene was a big reason why they targeted him in the portal
- Doesn't anticipate naming a starting QB this spring
- Open to the idea of playing multiple QBs during the season if it makes sense to do so
- Alabama transfer RB Justice Haynes looks good so far
- Doesn't believe Michigan needs to target anyone in transfer portal this spring. Mentioned that most of the top portal prospects are selected during winter window.
- Likes the wide receiver room, but emphasized that they're looking for playmakers to emerge this spring.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
OC Chip Lindsey reveals plans on naming a starting QB for Michigan Football
Michigan basketball named a loser after NCAA Tournament draw
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball winning the Big Ten Tournament, downing Wisconsin
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7