Michigan Football Safety Rod Moore's Eligibility Status Revealed for 2026 Season

Back on January 15, veteran safety announced on a social media post that he would return to Michigan for a sixth season of football. But Moore was waiting to hear from the NCAA regarding his eligibility for the sixth season.

RELATED: Takeaways From Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule Reveal

On Wednesday, Moore took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce he was granted another season of college football and will officially be back with the Wolverines under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Thank you God 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/VGLq036apI — Rod moore 9️⃣4L (@Rodmoorejr) January 28, 2026

Why is Moore granted a sixth season?

Moore, a Clayton (OH) prospect, came to Michigan as a part of the 2021 class. He played right away for the Wolverines' defense and never redshirted. However, after a stellar junior season in 2023, Moore chose to return to Michigan for his senior season, but during spring practice, Moore suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire 2024 season.

Moore appeared to be on track to play this past season in 2025, but lingering injuries allowed Moore to play in three games for the Wolverines. After suffering the injury, on top of playing just three games this past year, the NCAA granted Moore a sixth season — to zero surprise.

Moore's career at Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As noted above, Moore, a two-time captain, came to Michigan in 2021. That season, Moore played in 11 games and started in four. He helped lead Michigan to a Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff for the first time. Moore had a career-high nine tackles against the Buckeyes in his freshman season.

In 2022, Moore appeared in all 14 games at safety and made 13 starts; led all defensive backs with 71 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss with a shared sack, a team-leading four interceptions among seven pass breakups, and one quarterback hurry. His play earned him an All-Big Ten honor.

Then in 2023, in his junior season, Moore appeared in 12 games with 11 starts in the secondary; made 38 tackles including one for loss with two interceptions returned 38 yards among five total pass breakups with one quarterback hurry. Once again, Moore was an All-Big Ten selection.

Moore had a difficult decision to make: head to the NFL Draft or come back to Michigan. To both boost his draft stock and capitalize on NIL, Moore came back to the Wolverines, but that's when he suffered the season-ending injury.

Entering 2026, Moore will have to prove he can stay healthy, and if he does, Michigan's secondary will get a massive boost with the veteran and leader back there.