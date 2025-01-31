Wolverine Digest

Michigan defender projected to land with 49ers, Falcons in latest NFL mock draft

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the NFL combine less than a month away, four Michigan Wolverines are routinely being projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those Wolverines expected to hear their name called early is cornerback Will Johnson. The 6-2, 202 pound corner established himself as one of the best to ever do it during his three years in Ann Arbor, setting a new Michigan career record with three interceptions returned for touchdowns. Appearing in 32 games and making 22 starts at corner, Johnson was on the radar for plenty of NFL scouts even as a true freshman. Along with his size, Johnson's incredible ball skills and athleticism will unquestionably make him a natural fit at the next level, setting the stage for what should be a very productive NFL career.

Johnson finished his Michigan career with 9 interceptions (3 for touchdowns), 10 pass deflections and 68 tackles.

On Wednesday, NFL analysts Bucky Brooks and Daniel Jeremiah released their latest NFL mock draft, - and they both have Johnson going within the first 15 picks. Brooks is projecting Johnson to land with the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 overall pick, while Jeremiah believes it will be the Atlanta Falcons who select the talented corner out Michigan with the No. 15 pick.

Michigan Football
Junfu Han/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

Career Highs

• Tackles: 8 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)
 Solos: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)
• Asst: 2, 2x - last vs. Washington (Jan. 8, 2024)
• TFLs: 1, 4x - last vs. Arkansas State (Sept. 14, 2024)
• Sacks: none
• Int: 1 - vs. USC (Sept. 21, 2024)
• FR: none
• PBUs: 2, 3x - last vs. Fresno State (Aug. 31, 2024)

At Michigan

•  Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan football 2025 signees shine in 247Sports' final '25 player rankings

Michigan football trending away from top transfer offensive line target

ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football