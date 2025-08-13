Michigan's 2027 recruiting heating up as elite receiver calls offer "A Dream"
With the 2026 recruiting session slowing down, a few big targets are still on the board, but overall, the coaching class has started pivoting towards 2027, and offers are beginning to fly out of Ann Arbor. Head Coach Sherrone Moore recently got a significant commitment in the 2027 class, top-100-ranked quarterback Peter Bourque. Getting an elite signal caller this early in a recruiting cycle is a considerable coup. It helps Moore and his team recruit critical skill players to surround Bourque with weapons in his class.
Skill players also like to know who is going to be running the offense, and Michigan can point to Bourque as they pursue those players. One of those new targets is 2027 wide out Laron Baker, Jr. Baker recently received an official offer from the Wolverines, and his response could not have been more positive. Baker called the offer " a dream." That bodes well early for Sherrone and his team.
Baker is a speedy slot-type receiver who can stretch the field and matches up well against slot corners. He has elite hands and could also make an impact on special teams with kick and punt returner abilities. I am sure he will hear from Bourque soon, as the newest Michigan quarterback commit works with Sherrone to build the 2027 class into a top 10 haul.
