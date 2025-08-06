Michigan's elite linebackers disrespected on list of "Top 20" college linebackers
Michigan's 2025-2026 defensive unit is loaded with experienced players. Along the front five, all the players are either seniors or grad players. Behind them in the linebacking corps are two more senior players, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham. There are very few teams with that level of experience and gameplay in their defense, that is a significant X factor in college football. Players with so much game time and live snaps under their belt create a huge advantage and are generally rated much higher in terms of potential to be disruptive and dominant.
Even with their experience and high level of play, and expectations of elite play this year, Barham and Hausmann are rarely being talked about amongst the top linebackers in the nation. They were recently left off a list posted to Instagram. This list seems to have a pretty good list of top tier linebackers, but I am surprised that one of the Michigan players did not make the top 20.
Out of the two players, Barham is the most intriguing. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has mentioned playing Barham at the EDGE position this year along with his usual linebacking duties. Barham is a physical anomaly. He is tall (6-foot-4) and strong enough to use his leverage to beat offensive tackles. His speed will befuddle those tackles, and he will be able to get into the backfield quickly, which will disrupt the flow and timing of any passing plays.
I expect Hausmann and Barham to enter the conversation as two of the best linebackers in the nation rather quickly this season. With the level of talent on Michigan's front five, they will be able to gamble more on closing distances with running backs and tight ends who run routes. They will also be formidable in linebacker blitzes, as the offensive line will have their hands full with the defensive lineman. Top linebacker lists mid-season will look very different and could have both of these talented players firmly entrenched within them.
