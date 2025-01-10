Michigan wide receiver talks lofty goals for 2025
Improving on a passing attack that ranked 133rd in the nation, just above Army and Navy who have still not fully embraced the forward pass movement, should be pretty easy. With incoming talent like QB transfer Mikey Keene and No.1 rated overall 2025 recruit Bryce Underwood, the pieces seem to be in place. But it's not just the quarterback that makes the passing game elite, skilled receivers also play a critical role in that arena.
One of those skilled receivers expected to make a major leap in terms of production is soon to be junior wideout Frederick Moore. The 6-1, 181-pound lanky speedster set some lofty goals for 2025. Here is some of what he told On3 during a recent interview as reported by Clayton Sayfie.
“Everybody would say ‘keep grinding,’ but I at least want to get 1,000 yards and make it back to the natty. I’m gonna keep working in the offseason, I’m gonna get better at everything I lack in. I’m gonna keep getting in the film room and getting my FBI up — football intelligence — and keep working."- Michigan WR Frederick Moore
Moore also mentioned improving the offense overall and ultimately winning another national championship. He wants to see the end zone more in 2025 and compares his abilities to Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams. Much like the Lions star wideout, Moore believes that he also possess the ability to stretch the defense, along with a willingness to put his nose in the fray and block for his teammates. Moore played quite well against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl and it's reasonable to assume that with a much-increased talent level at the quarterback position, he could accomplish some his lofty goals in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football getting visit from top available CB in transfer portal
Michigan QB Alex Orji sets up first known visit since entering transfer portal
Former Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy could get a career-altering call this offseason
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7