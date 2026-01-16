Michigan likely to get good news during the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night

Michigan fans might want to tune into the Polynesian Bowl on Friday night to see if the Wolverines are going to gain a commitment -- they are trending to do so.

On Thursday, four-star athlete Salesi Moa announced he would make his final decision during the game. The Polynesian Bowl will take place in Hawaii, and it begins at 9 pm ET on the NFL Network.

Moa was committed to Utah and coach Kyle Whittingham. Even after Whittingham was hired at Michigan, Moa enrolled with the Utes. However, he recently was released from his LOI and has been predicted to land with Michigan.

Who is Salesi Moa?

Moa, a 2026 prospect, committed to Utah Dec. 3 and enrolled in the program, but with Kyle Whittingham and other assistants leaving, it appears Moa will be following. Moa is a relation of Michigan's edge rusher coach Lewis Powell.

The Odgen (UT) prospect was already considering Michigan, as he took a visit for The Game against Ohio State. But the home state Utah Utes won the initial battle.

Moa can play either side of the ball, at WR or as a DB. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect figured to play CB at Utah, but Michigan might see it differently and move Moa to the offensive side of the football. According to the Composite, Moa was ranked as the No. 45 player and No. 3 athlete in the 2026 cycle.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Moa:

-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.



-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.



-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.



-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.



-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.



-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.