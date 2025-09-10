Wolverine Digest

Michigan player tops Drew Allar, Dylan Raiola in B10 Offensive POY award rankings

Jerred Johnson

Michigan's Justice Haynes (22) scores in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner
Michigan's Justice Haynes (22) scores in the second half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooner / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan's offense sputtered in prime time against the Oklahoma Sooners, struggling to find its rhythm throughout the game. However, one star shone through once again amidst the turmoil. Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes continued to make a name for himself, going over 100 yards for the second straight game. He electrified the crowd with a stunning 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half, reigniting Michigan's hopes and putting them right back into contention.

Haynes has emerged as a bright star on the offensive side of the ball, using his remarkable speed and power to overcome some inconsistent play along the offensive line. His ability to break tackles and accelerate into open space has made him a key asset for the Wolverines. Furthermore, his vision and patience in finding running lanes have impressed coaches and fans alike.

Due to his stellar performance in recent games, Haynes was named a top ten contender (number six overall) for the prestigious Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. This recognition highlights not only his individual talent but also his potential impact on Michigan's season moving forward. As the team continues to face tough opponents, the hope is that Haynes will maintain this momentum and rally his teammates for success, proving to be a game-changer as they push for a successful campaign.

MORE: JJ McCarthy continues to punish Ohio State fans, making NFL history in game one

Justice Hayne
Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) . Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

More Michigan News:

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run

Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer praises Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

How the NCAA can fix its targeting problem by looking to the NBA as a model

HC Sherrone Moore praises an unheralded lineman, claiming he is "All-Big Ten Caliber"

Michigan defender praises Bryce Underwood elusiveness, excited for nation to see him

Bryce Underwood raises eyebrows with an extremely confident proclamation

Savion Hiter's adviser and mentor calls out "nasty adults" after commitment comments

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football