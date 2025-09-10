Michigan player tops Drew Allar, Dylan Raiola in B10 Offensive POY award rankings
Michigan's offense sputtered in prime time against the Oklahoma Sooners, struggling to find its rhythm throughout the game. However, one star shone through once again amidst the turmoil. Alabama transfer running back Justice Haynes continued to make a name for himself, going over 100 yards for the second straight game. He electrified the crowd with a stunning 75-yard touchdown run to start the second half, reigniting Michigan's hopes and putting them right back into contention.
Haynes has emerged as a bright star on the offensive side of the ball, using his remarkable speed and power to overcome some inconsistent play along the offensive line. His ability to break tackles and accelerate into open space has made him a key asset for the Wolverines. Furthermore, his vision and patience in finding running lanes have impressed coaches and fans alike.
Due to his stellar performance in recent games, Haynes was named a top ten contender (number six overall) for the prestigious Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year award. This recognition highlights not only his individual talent but also his potential impact on Michigan's season moving forward. As the team continues to face tough opponents, the hope is that Haynes will maintain this momentum and rally his teammates for success, proving to be a game-changer as they push for a successful campaign.