Checking Up on MSU Basketball Players Who Transferred Out
The transfer portal is a part of life in college basketball now. Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo definitely has his reservations about it, but it's a tool that even he has begun to use more frequently.
This past offseason, MSU added Kaleb Glenn (Florida Atlantic), Trey Fort (Samford), Divine Ugochukwu (Miami), and Denham Wojcik (Harvard) from the portal.
But the portal is a two-way street. Michigan State loses players to the portal, too. Since the end of the last season, the Spartans have seen Tre Holloman, Xavier Booker, and Gehrig Normand join new schools.
In the early portion of the season, a quick check-up could be useful to see how they are doing.
Tre Holloman (N.C. State)
Holloman's announcement of his entry into the portal was the most surprising of the three players who decided to leave. He was a crucial part of last season's Big Ten title-winning team as the team's sixth man and finishing third in scoring. Holloman played nearly twice as many minutes (853) as Booker and Normand combined (450).
Now at N.C. State, Holloman is off to a great start during his first and only season in Raleigh. He's scored 15 and 14 points during the Wolfpack's first two games against N.C. Central and UAB, respectively. He's also made five of his first 10 three-point attempts, including four makes in seven tries during the season opener.
Xavier Booker (UCLA)
Booker, a former five-star recruit, is still a player filled with potential who just seemed to need a change of scenery after receiving limited minutes for two years in East Lansing. He was a part of MSU's 10-man rotation last season, but was taken out of it when the NCAA Tournament rolled around.
Now at UCLA, that change of scenery has appeared to have helped early on. Booker has started all three of the Bruins' games and has averaged 11 points and six rebounds per game.
Two of his three highest-scoring games in his career are already from this season (15 vs. Pepperdine, 14 vs. Eastern Washington). Booker has also played at least 26 minutes in each game so far; the most he ever played at MSU was 25.
Booker and UCLA will also travel to East Lansing for a Big Ten game on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.
Gehrig Normand (Santa Clara)
Normand's start at Santa Clara hasn't gone as well as Holloman's or Booker's at their new schools. According to college basketball analyst Rocco Miller, Normand is going to be out until "at least" mid-December with an undisclosed injury.
Santa Clara has gotten off to a good start this season in Normand's early-season absence, though. The Broncos are 3-0 and beat Xavier by 19 while playing on the road back on Monday.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on how these former Spartans are doing when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.