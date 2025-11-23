MSU Recruiting Rising D-II DL Jibriel Conde in Transfer Portal
The 2025 season is not even officially over yet, but Michigan State is already starting its work in the transfer portal.
Grand Valley State defensive lineman Jibriel Conde, who announced his intention to enter the portal on Wednesday, posted on social media that he had received an offer from the Spartans late Friday night. Conde has two years of eligibility remaining and posted 30 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 10 games this season.
Conde appears to be the first transfer portal prospect to claim an offer from MSU this cycle. It helps that the Division II regular season is now over; the Lakers failed to reach the 32-team bracket after finishing with a 7-3 record this fall.
Not only is Conde playing in Allendale, Mich., only about an 80-minute drive from East Lansing, but he is from Ypsilanti and attended Lincoln High School.
Info on Conde's Recruitment
Conde's roots being from nearby give MSU a home-field advantage early in his transfer portal recruitment. His agent, Kyle Logan of Delta Sports Group, told Spartan Nation that it was a "super exciting feeling" for his client to pick up an offer from one of the premier football programs in the state in which he grew up, especially since Conde was under-recruited coming out of high school.
Logan also said that he and Conde have been in contact the most with Michigan State's general manager, Cole Moore.
This is also a high-quality Division II guy. In addition to Michigan State, Conde has received Power Four offers from Wisconsin, West Virginia, TCU, Auburn, and Kansas. Visits to see Wisconsin, WVU, and Kansas are either scheduled already or in the process of being set up.
Logan said that he is working with Moore to get Conde on campus in East Lansing, as well.
Considering MSU in Uncertain Times
The natural question that pops up for anybody considering Michigan State right now is simply if the staff recruiting them will still be there next season. That is no sure thing for head coach Jonathan Smith right now, and by extension, all the members of his staff.
"That is something we're looking at right now," Logan said when asked about how Smith's place on the hot seat impacts Conde's recruitment.
Still, the fact that Conde can stay close to home is a factor, and Logan said that he views MSU as a place where Conde can contribute immediately.
Michigan State, like many other teams, rotates its defensive linemen in and out a lot. The Spartans are set to lose Grady Kelly, Jalen Satchell, and Ru'Quan Buckley this offseason at that spot, with all of them being redshirt seniors.
